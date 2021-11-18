iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.07 and a 1-year high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

