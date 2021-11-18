Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the October 14th total of 56,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 326,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 844,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APSG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

