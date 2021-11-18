RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 16.28, but opened at 16.93. RocketLab shares last traded at 15.13, with a volume of 50,046 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.60.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
