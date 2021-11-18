RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 16.28, but opened at 16.93. RocketLab shares last traded at 15.13, with a volume of 50,046 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

