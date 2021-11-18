Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,717. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $191.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

