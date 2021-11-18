Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

