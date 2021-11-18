Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $11.61. Vipshop shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 205,007 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 146,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

