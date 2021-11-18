MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $16.94. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 3,490 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 173.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

