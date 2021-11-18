Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.30. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
