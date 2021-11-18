Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.30. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.