Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

PWR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. 19,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

