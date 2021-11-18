America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $7.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

