Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monro by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MNRO stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.