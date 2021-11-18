FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $350.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,538 shares of company stock worth $55,401,983. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

