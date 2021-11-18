Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $7.69 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $110.07. 137,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,402. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $111.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.