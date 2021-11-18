United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $9.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after buying an additional 103,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,856. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.