Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,763. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

RPTX opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.