NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $319.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.68. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $796.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.24.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 570.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

