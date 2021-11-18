Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.26. 121,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,706. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

