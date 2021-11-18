VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.40. 15,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,945. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

