Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.57 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

