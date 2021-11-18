CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

