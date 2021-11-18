Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,635.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,635.56.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,637.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $905.15 and a 52 week high of $1,714.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,457.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,418.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

