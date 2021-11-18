iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Trimmed by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.45. 9,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

