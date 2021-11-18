Apella Capital LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $$21.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

