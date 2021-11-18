First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 8.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 1,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $20.76.

