Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 272,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,637,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

