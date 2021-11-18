Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $2.46 Million in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.95. 2,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,103. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

