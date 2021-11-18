Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Tesla by 1,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Tesla by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $194,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182,017 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,089.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $902.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

