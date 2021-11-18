Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PYZ stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 8,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,662. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
