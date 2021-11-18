Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PYZ stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 8,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,662. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter.

