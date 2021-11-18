Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the October 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SRET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

