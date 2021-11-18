BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $68.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,148,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

