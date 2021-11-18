Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $342.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

