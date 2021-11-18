Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stake in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Riverview Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 151,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Financial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

RIVE opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking.

