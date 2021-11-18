TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

