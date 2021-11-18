Collective Family Office LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

SIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.