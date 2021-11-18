Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 10,000 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CONX were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CONX by 2,404.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,004 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in CONX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

CONX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

