TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.