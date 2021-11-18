TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

