Peony (PNY) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $27.36 million and $89,567.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 55,664,251 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

