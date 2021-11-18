Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRIN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRIN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.