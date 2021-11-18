Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBF stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $542.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

