Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $305.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

