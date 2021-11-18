Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

