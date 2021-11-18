Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $115.26 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36.

