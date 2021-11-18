Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 122,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,795,545. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SENS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 453,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after buying an additional 1,676,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 407,108 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.