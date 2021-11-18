Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €106.00 ($124.71) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.63 ($143.10).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €127.95 ($150.53). 286,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.24. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.