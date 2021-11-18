iHuman (IH) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

iHuman (NYSE: IH) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iHuman to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iHuman and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million -$5.74 million -46.55 iHuman Competitors $486.46 million -$11.18 million -20.24

iHuman’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iHuman and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 iHuman Competitors 338 1181 1448 39 2.40

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 409.77%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 96.64%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% iHuman Competitors -1.28% -35.92% 4.95%

Summary

iHuman rivals beat iHuman on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

