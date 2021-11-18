Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $641.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.61. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.24.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,973 shares of company stock worth $24,086,656 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

