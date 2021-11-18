Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

BRP stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.