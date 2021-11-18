New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after buying an additional 379,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,669 shares of company stock worth $1,956,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.