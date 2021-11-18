Veriti Management LLC Buys 479 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,629 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.26.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

